App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

DRI serves arrest warrant to Nirav Modi via email

The DRI had in March launched prosecution against Nirav Modi and three of his firms —Firestar International Pvt Ltd (FIPL), Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd (FDIPL) and Radashir Jewellery Co Pvt Ltd (RJCPL), based in the Special Economic Zone, Surat, for allegedly diverting duty-free imported goods for purposes other than specified in the rules, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Revenue intelligence agency DRI has served an arrest warrant via email to absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi in a case of alleged customs duty evasion, officials said today. The warrant was issued by a court in Surat in Gujarat after he failed to appear before it in connection with the case, they said.

The DRI had in March launched prosecution against Nirav Modi and three of his firms —Firestar International Pvt Ltd (FIPL), Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd (FDIPL) and Radashir Jewellery Co Pvt Ltd (RJCPL), based in the Special Economic Zone, Surat, for allegedly diverting duty-free imported goods for purposes other than specified in the rules, they said.

According to the norms, duty-free import of goods by the units located in the SEZ is permitted only if they are to be used as raw material and are exported after value addition or processing.

It was found that high-value diamonds and pearls worth Rs 890 crore, involving customs duty of Rs 52 crore, were allegedly diverted by the SEZ units controlled by Nirav Modi and sold in the open market, the officials said.

related news

To evade import duty, he exported low-quality diamonds and pearls and claimed that these were the ones imported and then processed, they said.

The DRI, which is probing the case, has claimed that it has collected vital details, documents and evidence.

After the launch of prosecution in the case, summonses were issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate, Surat, against Nirav Modi but neither he nor his representative appeared before the court on specified dates, they said.

Thereafter, the arrest warrant was issued against Nirav Modi by the court and it was emailed by the DRI to him, they said.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, have allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have also registered cases of alleged fraud against them.
First Published on Jun 24, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DRI #India #Nirav Modi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.