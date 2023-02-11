 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

DRI seizes more than Rs 1,000 crore of contraband every month

PTI
Feb 11, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

As per UNCTAD smuggling drains 3 percent of the world's economy and results in a loss of 2 trillion dollars.

Representational Image (Picryl)

Smuggling is rampant and the enormity of the issue can be gauged from the fact that DRI seizes more than Rs 1,000 crore of contraband every month, a top official said.

For DRI every day is an Anti-Smuggling Day, said Mohan Kumar Singh, Director General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), while addressing at Ficci CASCADE 'Anti-Smuggling Day' here.

"Today, smugglers are using sophisticated methods and technologies to smuggle goods across international borders. This kind of illicit trade in terms of counterfeiting and smuggling is a global risk that has negative impacts on economic activities, deprives governments of revenue, forces a high burden on taxpayers, exposes customers to dangerous products and provides linkages to terrorism," he said.

Thinktanks like Ficci CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) can play an important role in generating fresh ideas, creating awareness and highlighting the problems of smuggling and counterfeiting, he added.