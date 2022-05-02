DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 80 crore from inbound passengers at Hyderabad airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on May 1 seized eight kg of cocaine from two inbound passengers at the Hyderabad International Airport. Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officers made the cocaine seizures in a late-night operation.

The two passengers, who were apprehended with the huge stash of cocaine, included one Tanzanian male travelling from Cape Town to Hyderabad via Dubai on a business visa, and one lady passenger from Angola on a tourist visa, according to an official statement from the DRI. They were carrying four kilos of cocaine each.

The packets containing the cocaine were concealed in the false bottom of their trolley bags. The estimated value of the seized cocaine in the illicit market is Rs 80 crore.

According to a DRI statement, “instances of smuggling drugs through air have increased with easing restrictions on air travel and increased passenger traffic…. Ingenious ways of transporting the contraband have been noticed by way of laminating drugs finely into their baggage which are almost invisible to the naked eye or by concealment in shampoos and food items or at times the passenger becomes body carrier by ingesting drugs in laminated capsules”.

The statement added: “Multiple cases involving the seizure of cocaine concealed in the form of pills ingested by air passengers have been booked by the DRI in the last four months. In two such cases booked in Mumbai during March and April 2022, a total of 2.42 kg of cocaine was found concealed in pills ingested by two passengers. In April 2022, 1.15 kg of cocaine concealed in pills ingested by a passenger was seized at Hyderabad, and in another case, one kg of cocaine was seized at Bengaluru in August 2021.”

Since January 2021, the DRI has seized over 350 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 3,500 crore in the illicit market, including almost 303 kilo of cocaine alone.