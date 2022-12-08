 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DRI action to detain mobile phone consignment is a death knell for exports: Vivo to ICEA

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

Vivo in the email to ICEA shared that despite stiff resistance from China teams, it has been able to carve out a list of countries including Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to service them from the India unit.

Chinese mobile phone company Vivo has alleged that the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has stopped the company's consignment at Delhi airport and such action is a death knell for company's export from India, according to industry body ICEA's letter to the government.

Vivo in an email to India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has alleged that the DRI has detained the consignment of 26,840 mobile phones and is checking IMEI number of the handsets after opening the seal of their boxes, which is making them unfit for export.

"The entire consignment is currently scattered at the Delhi airport, and is no longer fit for exports, until it has again been moved to factory, undergone complete inspection and then repackaged. This being the festive season, this action by the DRI rings a death knell for us exporting out of India unless the DRI actions at the airport do not cease immediately and our goods released," Vivo wrote in the email to ICEA.

The communication is part of ICEA representation before the Ministry of Electronics and IT expressing concern on the action of DRI.

An email query sent to Vivo and DRI elicited no response.

ICEA, in a letter to Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), informed that Vivo Mobile India Private Limited is found to be struggling to export mobile phones out of India due to harassments meted out by a few of the field officers.