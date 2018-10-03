App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dress properly at Mahalaxmi temple, management committee says

The decision has prompted women's rights activist Trupti Desai to warn of an agitation if there is an attempt to dictate any "dress code".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

The Pashchim Maharashtra Devasthan Samiti has "appealed" devotees ahead of the Navratri festival not to wear short dresses when visiting the famous Mahalaxmi temple at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

The decision of the Samiti (committee), which oversees the affairs over 3,000 temples in Western Maharashtra, has prompted women's rights activist Trupti Desai to warn of an agitation if there is an attempt to dictate any "dress code".

Mahesh Jadhav, president of the government-appointed committee, said it has not laid down any dress code but only appealed devotees not to wear short dresses.

Speaking to PTI over phone from Kolhapur, Jadhav said, "We have received thousands of letters and e-mails from all over the country, suggesting that sanctity of the temple should be maintained (by dressing properly). Two women members of the committee also agreed with this, so we passed a resolution two days ago, appealing people to dress appropriately when visiting the Mahalaxmi temple."

related news

Even if someone comes to the temple in a short dress, he or she will not be denied 'darshan' of the deity, he said.

"We are ready to provide them a changing room to wear something appropriate," Jadhav said.

Desai, who had agitated earlier for gaining entry for women at Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district, said she and her supporters will oppose any attempt to impose a dress code at the Mahalaxmi temple.

"Asking devotees to cover themselves completely or making saree mandatory for women is like a 'fatwa' (religious fiat). It will be unconstitutional and against the recent judgements of the Supreme Court (such as the ruling in the Sabarimala case)," Desai said.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.