DRDO UAV crashes in Karnataka's Chitradurga, no casualties reported

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in an agricultural field in Chitradurga district, Karnataka on September 17. The UAV was on a trial flight.

However, no casualties were reported.



Karnataka: One TAPAS Experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle belonging to Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed 17 km from Chitradurga test range, today. The UAV was airborne for one of its initial development flights and was undergoing a test when it crashed. pic.twitter.com/IhNJrBkFGu

— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

The incident created a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard when the aerial vehicle fell.

Soon, large number of people gathered at the spot, they said. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the areca nut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Videos of the broken UAV went viral on the social media.