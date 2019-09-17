App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DRDO UAV crashes in Karnataka's Chitradurga, no casualties reported

No casualties have been reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in an agricultural field in Chitradurga district, Karnataka on September 17. The UAV was on a trial flight.

However, no casualties were reported.

The incident created a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard when the aerial vehicle fell.

Soon, large number of people gathered at the spot, they said. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the areca nut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Videos of the broken UAV went viral on the social media.

According to state government officials, the testing of aerial vehicle called 'TAPAS' or 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred. When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #DRDO #India #Karnataka #UAV

