DRDO successfully tests indigenously developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

In a push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, India on September 7 successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), saying this "landmark achievement" is a step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Confirming the development, the DRDO said, "In a historic mission today, India successfully flight-tested HSTDV, a giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and a significant milestone towards a Sashakt Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The DRDO with this mission has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for NextGen Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry.

HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight. It can cruise at a speed of Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound, and rise up to an altitude of 32.5km in 20 seconds, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Among its multiple civilian applications, it can be as energy-efficient, low cost and reusable satellite-launch vehicle and long-range cruise missile, the report said.

With this successful demonstration, many critical technologies such as aerodynamic configuration for hypersonic manoeuvers, use of scramjet propulsion for ignition and sustained combustion at hypersonic flow, thermo-structural characterisation of high-temperature materials, separation mechanism at hypersonic velocities etc. were proven, DRDO said in a statement.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated scientists, researchers and other personnel related with HSTDV mission for their "resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening India's defence capabilities".

The defence minister said on Twitter that with this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.



I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them.

this indigenous technology is a significant milestone towards PM Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.



Congratulations @DRDO_India for flight testing of Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.

"I congratulate DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them," Singh tweeted.Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said