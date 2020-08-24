DRDO shares list of 108 defence systems, sub-systems that can be made in India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shared a list of 108 systems and sub-systems with the Ministry of Defence, which can be designed and developed by Indian industries.

According to DRDO officials, the research body has promised to provide its support to such industries that engage in developing these defence systems and sub-systems indigenously.



The list of the 108 systems and subsystems include mine laying and marking equipment, bulletproof vehicle, marine rocket launcher, blast doors, anti-terrorist vehicles, torpedo tubes, navigation radars, and blast sensors.

The DRDO recently test-fired the indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher system developed Pinaka Missiles in Pokhran, which reportedly hit and demolished targets successfully.