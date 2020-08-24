172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|drdo-shares-list-of-108-defence-systems-sub-systems-that-can-be-made-in-india-5748891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DRDO shares list of 108 defence systems, sub-systems that can be made in India

The list of the 108 systems and subsystems that the DRDO shared with the defence ministry includes mine laying and marking equipment, bulletproof vehicle, marine rocket launcher, blast doors, anti-terrorist vehicles, torpedo tubes, navigation radars, and blast sensors

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shared a list of 108 systems and sub-systems with the Ministry of Defence, which can be designed and developed by Indian industries.

According to DRDO officials, the research body has promised to provide its support to such industries that engage in developing these defence systems and sub-systems indigenously.

The list of the 108 systems and subsystems include mine laying and marking equipment, bulletproof vehicle, marine rocket launcher, blast doors, anti-terrorist vehicles, torpedo tubes, navigation radars, and blast sensors.

The DRDO recently test-fired the indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher system developed Pinaka Missiles in Pokhran, which reportedly hit and demolished targets successfully.

Close
That apart, during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, an anti-drone system developed by DRDO was stationed near the Red Fort in Delhi. This anti-drone system can detect and jam hostile micro drones up to 3 km and uses a laser to bring down a target up to 2.5 km.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #India #Make in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.