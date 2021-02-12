MARKET NEWS

DRDO photographer sentenced to life for espionage: Report

During the investigation, it was found that Ishwar Behera would go close to the missile testing sites to take videos and later travel to Kolkata and hand over the footage and other sensitive information to ISI agents.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Representative image: Maiden test launch of the Akash-NG Missile (Image: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

A contractual photographer for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been sentenced to life by a court in Odisha for sharing sensitive photographs of the integrated missile test range in Chandipur with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, the Hindustan Times reported.

Ishwar Behera, 41, worked as a contractual photographer at the CCTV station of DRDO's missile test range facility at Chandipur, Odisha.

It was found that Behera would go close to the missile testing sites to take videos and later leave for Kolkata on the pretext of getting his camera repaired. However, in Kolkata, he used to hand over the videos and other sensitive information to ISI agents.

The news report cited the prosecution as claiming during the trial that Behera was in touch with his Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handler over the phone and had met him at least 10 times. It was also found that money had been transferred to his bank account from Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Meerut, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, among other places.

Behera was under the Intelligence Bureau (IB)’s surveillance before his arrest.

According to the news report, Behera was convicted under Sections 121A (espionage) and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and sentenced to life by the court.

Judge Girija Prasad Mohapatra likened the convict’s act to that of terrorism, the report added. "The terrorist groups collect information from people of India like the present convict by providing them money. A group of these people of India is regularly supplying information to the enemies. People like Behera, [who] are putting the safety and security of the Union of India in the hands of the terrorists, are also terrorists. They are the active participants against the sovereignty of India. Whoever goes against the sovereignty of India would put India and its citizens in dangerous situations. They are required to be punished with the utmost severity," the judge said.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #DRDO #India #ISI
first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:49 am

