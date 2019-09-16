App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

DRDO hands over new-gen wargaming software to Navy

The wargaming software was handed over by G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, to Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, the vice chief of the Naval staff, at the ISSA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The DRDO on Monday handed over to the Navy a new-generation wargaming software, aimed at creating an environment that would enable the Maritime Warfare Centres (MWCs) to train using the latest technological and computing tools, the Defence Ministry said.

The software has been developed by the Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis (ISSA) in Delhi, a premier Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, in collaboration with the MWC, Visakhapatnam to meet the contemporary operational and tactical level wargaming requirement of the Indian Navy, a statement issued by the ministry said.

"The key focus has been to create a wargaming environment, which enables the Maritime Warfare Centres (MWCs) to train using the latest technological and computing tools," the statement said.

The software has versatile and user-friendly features, which enable globally playable wargaming scenarios between multiple forces. It also enables exercises to be conducted between geographically-dispersed locations over a wide area network.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DRDO #India

