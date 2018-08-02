DRDO develops indigenous landing gear for UAV

An indigenously designed and developed landing gear for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)-Rustom II has been successfully tested today, a Defence statement said.

The landing gear developed by a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory here has undergone low-speed and high-speed taxi trial in Chitradurga, Karnataka, it said.

The maiden flight of Rustom II with the indigenously developed gear was successfully carried out. "The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), the main laboratory of DRDO, has designed and developed the gear," the statement said.

Rustom II is a medium-altitude long-endurance UAV designed for carrying out surveillance for the armed forces. The CVRDE is involved in the development of armoured fighter vehicles and tanks among others.