DRDO chief says India fully self-reliant in missile systems, can meet any need of armed forces

India is self-reliant in the field of missile systems and can produce any missile required by the armed forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy said on October 13.

The DRDO has successfully tested several missiles in the last few weeks. These include Shaurya hypersonic missile, BrahMos extended-range missile, Prithvi nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Hypersonic missile technology development vehicles, Rudram I anti-radiation missile and the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo weapon system.

"I would like to say one thing, the way the country has evolved itself in the missile system and particularly in the last five to six years...the various developments which are gone through in various tests which are gone through, India has actually gained complete self-reliance in the area of missiles," Reddy told ANI.

The DRDO chief also said that the private sector has also grown significantly. "They are able to partner with us and develop the system as per our specifications," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Reddy said, "DRDO has started working in many areas to make indigenous systems and now I can very confidently say that we are completely self-reliant in the areas of missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, torpedos, guns, communication systems and so on."

He said that DRDO scientists are continuously monitoring missile systems which are being imported in a bid to figure out how to produce it indigenously.

"We want to make India an advance technology nation meeting the Prime Minister's dream of Aatmnirbhar Bharat," he added.