Draft telecom bill 2022: DoT extends deadline for public comments to October 30

Representative Image

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on October 17 extended the deadline for submission of comments on the draft telecom bill, 2022, to October 30 following requests from stakeholders.

“In response to requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to extend the last date for receipt of comments till October 30,” the DoT said in a notification.

The earlier deadline for submission of public comments was October 20.

DoT on September 21 released the draft bill, under which it has proposed a provision to waive fees and penalties for telecom and internet service providers.

The much-anticipated draft Bill after formalisation into an Act of Parliament will govern the sector.

The telecom regulator has proposed a provision for refund of fees in case a telecom or internet provider surrenders his license.

According to the draft, the central government may, "waive in part or full any fee, including entry fees, license fees, registrations fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty" for any license holder or registered entity under the telecom rules.

The govt has enlarged the definition of telecommunication services to bring - over-the-top (OTT) services, satellite-based communication services, internet-based communication services, in-flight and maritime connectivity services, interpersonal communications services, and machine-to-machine communication services - under the ambit of the proposed law.

The draft Bill mandates OTT platforms such as WhatsApp to obtain a license from the government.