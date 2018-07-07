Draft proposal to widen definition of children in MWPSC Act circulated for interministerial consultations

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry's draft proposal to amend an act on the welfare of senior citizens by widening the definition of children to include sons-in law and daughters-in-law has been circulated for interministerial consultations.

In the existing Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, the term includes only sons, daughters, and grandchildren.

The proposed amendments include removing the cap on the maintenance payable to the elderly and uniform adoption of age criteria --60 years-- across the government and private sectors -- for giving them benefits.

The draft Act also has proposed increasing the jail term for those who abandon or abuse their elderly parents to six months from the existing three months under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007.

"The proposed amendments have been circulated for interministerial consultations," a senior government official confirmed.

According to the proposed amendments, the ministry wants to remove the existing Rs 10,000 ceiling so that the maintenance amount can be decided on the basis of the income of the senior citizens and their children.

Also, it wants to widen the definition of children to include sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, adopted or stepchildren and even minors represented by their legal guardians.