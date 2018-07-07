App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Draft proposal to widen definition of children in MWPSC Act circulated for interministerial consultations

The proposed amendments include removing the cap on the maintenance payable to the elderly and uniform adoption of age criteria --60 years-- across the government and private sectors -- for giving them benefits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry's draft proposal to amend an act on the welfare of senior citizens by widening the definition of children to include sons-in law and daughters-in-law has been circulated for interministerial consultations.

In the existing Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, the term includes only sons, daughters, and grandchildren.

The proposed amendments include removing the cap on the maintenance payable to the elderly and uniform adoption of age criteria --60 years-- across the government and private sectors -- for giving them benefits.

The draft Act also has proposed increasing the jail term for those who abandon or abuse their elderly parents to six months from the existing three months under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007.

"The proposed amendments have been circulated for interministerial consultations," a senior government official confirmed.

According to the proposed amendments, the ministry wants to remove the existing Rs 10,000 ceiling so that the maintenance amount can be decided on the basis of the income of the senior citizens and their children.

Also, it wants to widen the definition of children to include sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, adopted or stepchildren and even minors represented by their legal guardians.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #MWPSC Act

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.