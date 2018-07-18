Draft of policy on regularisation of illegal colonies to be sent to CM: Pb Minister

The draft of a new policy on regularisation of illegal colonies in Punjab will be sent to the chief minister for approval, state minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said here today. The new policy framed by the Punjab government that aims at regularising illegal colonies was discussed today and some modifications were made to it, the Housing and Urban Development Minister said.

He said a consensus has been reached on the same.

A meeting with the dwellers was held here by the Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Bajwa. Some MLAs also attended it.

The draft has been through some modifications, Bajwa said after the meeting.

After deliberations with the other ministers present in the meeting and MLAs, a consensus has been arrived at in this regard, Bajwa said, according to an official release.

He also said that the modified draft would be sent to the chief minister this week for the approval after which it would be sent to the cabinet for final approval.

Bajwa said that major relief has been given to the people and efforts have also been made to consider the interests of all the stakeholders while framing new policy.

He said that in the upcoming policy special priority has been accorded to implement the suggestions aimed at the development of the colonies as well as securing the interests of the residents of these colonies.

In the beginning of the meeting, the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority presented a new draft of the regularisation of the illegal colonies. The draft was debated upon by the ministers and the MLAs present as well as the representatives of the property dealers and the colonisers association.

It was decided that those suggestions which have been agreed and consented upon should be made part of the new policy and sent to the chief minister, according to the release.

Those present in the meeting included ministers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Sham Arora and Vijay Inder Singla.