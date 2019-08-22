App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Draft framework to declare state roads as NH ready, to be implemented soon

To ease the process of declaring state roads as NHs, a committee headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was set up to finalise the new framework.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative Image
Representative Image

The draft framework to ease the process of declaring state roads as National Highways (NH) is ready.

A committee headed by  Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was set up last year to finalise the new framework. The last meeting was held on August 7.

The six likely conditions on the basis of which state roads may be declared as national highways are density, remoteness, future density of the road, strategic requirement, tourist places and present traffic.

At present, the Ministry decides on state proposals to declare state roads as NH on the basis of conditions which did not include passenger traffic or estimates of future density. The current conditions include connectivity to adjacent countries, whether the city is a national or state capital, major ports, non-major ports, large industrial centers or tourist centers, roads meeting very important strategic requirement in hilly and isolated area, arterial roads which enable sizeable reduction in travel distance and achieve substantial economic growth, etc.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has added 38,000 km to the National Highway network. Another 53,000 km of state roads have received 'in-principle' approvals.

Once declared as a National Highway, the maintainence and upgradation of the road becomes the Centre's responsibility.

The official cited above stated that the draft framework will be soon implemented as a policy to ease the process of conversion of 'NH in-principle' to NH.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #India #National Highway #roads

