 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Draft Digital India Bill to be available for public consultation by month-end: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

The Digital India Bill, which will replace the 22-year old Information Technology (IT) Act, will be contemporary and a modern piece of legislation, the Minister promised.

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

After the draft data protection bill, the government is now all set to bring another key legislation -- Digital India Bill -- that will be made available for public consultation by the month-end, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

The Digital India Bill, which will replace the 22-year old Information Technology (IT) Act, will be contemporary and a modern piece of legislation, the Minister promised.

The proposed bill, alongside the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill whose draft was released recently, will contribute to the evolving framework which is light on regulation, safeguards consumer rights and catalyses innovation, the minister said while speaking at CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2022.

Chandrasekhar further informed that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 'wearables' is in the offing. He termed wearables as among the fastest growing segment in the electronics space.

On the proposed Digital India Act, he said it will deal with issues such as ownership of non-personal data and even data portablity.

"The Digital India Act will be available for consultation by the end of this month," Chandrasekhar said.