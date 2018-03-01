App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Draft area parking plan recommends shared parking in Delhi

The Delhi Transport Department has put the draft of guidelines for area parking plan in public domain for suggestions from the stakeholders, said a Delhi government official

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The draft area parking plan has recommended shared parking to be adopted by all future residential and commercial projects in the city, factoring in scarcity of land and its growing demand for various purposes.

The Delhi Transport Department has put the draft of guidelines for area parking plan in public domain for suggestions from the stakeholders, said a Delhi government official.

Noting that land is a finite resource and there are a number of pressing requirements to be met in the city, such as affordable housing, neighbourhood parks and community facilities, the draft says that public land cannot be provided for only parking of private vehicles in stand- alone structures.

"In order to ensure efficient utilisation of land, it is recommended that in all new projects -- commercial, institutional, housing, etc -- at least 50 to 100 percent of the equivalent car space (ECS) be provided as an unbundled, shared parking facility," it says.

related news

"Unbundled" means that the parking space shall be sold/auctioned separately during disposal of the property and not as a package deal where parking is a “hidden cost” to the buyer who may or may not own a car.

Therefore, buyers should be given the option to purchase an ECS-space separately during the application process for an apartment or commercial space, it says.

"This would reveal the true cost of parking to end users and unsold parking spaces can be sold to municipal corporations to be used as part of the public parking pool," it says.   Once sold to municipal corporations, the shared parking facility would be available on short-term rental leases with preference for the local residents, the draft states.

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC