Dr Reddy's launches muscle disease drug in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday said it has launched Neostigmine Methylsulfate injection, used to improve muscle strength in patients with a certain muscle disease, in the US market.

The company's product is the generic version of Bloxiverz Injection, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

According to IMS Health, the Bloxiverz brand and generic had sales of around 111 million in the US market for the most recent twelve months ended July 2018.

Dr Reddy's Neostigmine Methylsulfate injection, USP is available in strengths of 5 mg/10 ml and 10 mg/10 ml in multi-dose vials.

Shares of the company today ended marginally up at Rs 2,529.30 on the BSE.