you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's gets inspection closure report from USFDA for Telangana facility

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Medchal-Malkajgiri-based integrated product development organisation (IPDO) indicating closure of the audit, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said the US health regulator has closed inspection of its Telangana-based facility.

The USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

First Published on May 28, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Health #India #Telangana #USFDA

