Dr Reddy's gets inspection closure report from USFDA for Telangana facility

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Medchal-Malkajgiri-based integrated product development organisation (IPDO) indicating closure of the audit, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
PTI
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said the US health regulator has closed inspection of its Telangana-based facility.
The USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.
First Published on May 28, 2020 03:45 pm