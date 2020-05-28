Dr Reddy's gets inspection closure report from USFDA for Telangana facility

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said the US health regulator has closed inspection of its Telangana-based facility.

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Medchal-Malkajgiri-based integrated product development organisation (IPDO) indicating closure of the audit, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.



