Dr Reddy's gets DCGI nod to conduct phase 3 trial of Sputnik Light in India

According to RDIF, the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
Representative image

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received the approval from drugs regulator to conduct Phase 3 trials of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light.

The subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) had in August recommended the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to grant approval to conduct bridging studies in India for Sputnik Light, reported Hindustan Times.

According to RDIF,  the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy as per analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021.

RDIF has partnered with Dr. Reddy’s Labs to distribution the first 250 million doses of the Russian vaccine and conduct trials in India required for regulatory approvals.

The Subject Expert Committee of the CDSCO in July had refused to grant emergency-use authorisation to Sputnik-Light, ruling out the need for the conduct of the phase III trial of the Russian vaccine in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The committee had noted that Sputnik Light was the same as component-1 of Sputnik V and its safety and immunogenicity data in the Indian population was already generated in a trial.

As per a News18 report, a batch manufactured by Panacea Biotec will be used to conduct the trials, and vaccine doses have been sent for the checks after which the doses can be safely administered to the trial participants.
Tags: #coronavirus #Dr Reddys #India #sputnik v
first published: Sep 15, 2021 02:17 pm

