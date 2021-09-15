Dr Reddy's gets DCGI nod to conduct phase 3 trial of Sputnik Light in India

Representative image

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received the approval from drugs regulator to conduct Phase 3 trials of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light.

The subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) had in August recommended the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to grant approval to conduct bridging studies in India for Sputnik Light, reported Hindustan Times.

According to RDIF, the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy as per analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021.

RDIF has partnered with Dr. Reddy’s Labs to distribution the first 250 million doses of the Russian vaccine and conduct trials in India required for regulatory approvals.

The Subject Expert Committee of the CDSCO in July had refused to grant emergency-use authorisation to Sputnik-Light, ruling out the need for the conduct of the phase III trial of the Russian vaccine in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The committee had noted that Sputnik Light was the same as component-1 of Sputnik V and its safety and immunogenicity data in the Indian population was already generated in a trial.