COVID-19 | Dr Reddy's denied permission to conduct Phase-3 trials for Sputnik Light in India: Report

The Indian drug regulator has denied Dr Reddy's Laboratories the permission to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik Light, a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, in India, news agency ANI has reported.

A soft launch of Sputnik V, a two dose vaccine developed by Russia'a Gamaleya Institute, has begun in some Indian cities.

