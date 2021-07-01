MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | Dr Reddy's denied permission to conduct Phase-3 trials for Sputnik Light in India: Report

The Indian drug regulator has denied Dr Reddy's Laboratories the permission to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik light, a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, in India.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST
File image (Source: Reuters)

The Indian drug regulator has denied Dr Reddy's Laboratories the permission to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik Light, a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, in India, news agency ANI has reported.

A soft launch of Sputnik V, a two dose vaccine developed by Russia'a Gamaleya Institute, has begun in some Indian cities.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India
first published: Jul 1, 2021 11:05 am

