Dr Mahinder Watsa, famous sexpert, passes away at 96

Dr. Mahinder Watsa was known for his work as a sexual health columnist. His columns were known to not only entertain, but also educated readers.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST
Dr. Mahinder Watsa (Image courtesy: Twitter/@mahinderwatsa)

Famous Indian sexologist and sexpert Dr. Mahinder Watsa passed away on the morning of December 28 due to natural causes. He was 96 years old.

Watsa was known for his work as a columnist with the Mumbai Mirror newspaper where he wrote the ‘Ask the Sexpert’ column. The column was known for not only educating people about sexual health but also for Dr Watsa's witty responses for the uninitiated readers in the matters between the sheets.

His father was a military physician and his family spent some time in Yangon (then Rangoon) in Myanmar during his childhood. Watsa studied at a medical college in Mumbai, where he met his future wife, Promila.

They had a son and lived in the United Kingdom for a while in the 1950s when Watsa worked as a hospital houseman and registrar. After returning to India, Watsa found work as a medical officer but simultaneously started private practice as a gynaecologist and obstetrician.

He started his career as a columnist in the 1960s. Then in his late 30s, Watsa was asked to write a medical advice column for a women's magazine such as Femina, Flair and Trend. He authored health columns for many womens' magazines until the 1970s when his work was reportedly resisted by an editor who insisted on censoring queries about sexual health.

Over the years, Watsa became aware that there was a lack of sex education in India. Thus, in 1974 when he was working as a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), Watsa proposed that a sexual education program should be introduced in the country. The FPAI accepted his proposal and started India's first sex education, counselling and therapy centre despite oppositions.

He left practice in early 1980s to work full-time in counselling and education.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Dec 28, 2020 09:43 am

