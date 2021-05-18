Dr KK Aggarwal, former IMA president, passes away due to COVID-19
Dr. KK Aggarwal was a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.
May 18, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Dr KK Aggarwal (Video screenshot courtesy: YouTube/Dr KK Aggarwal)
Former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr. KK Aggarwal passed away on May 17 at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after fighting a long battle against COVID-19. He was 62 years old.
Aggarwal, a Padma Shri awardee, had been admitted to AIIMS after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was on ventilator support since last week.
A statement posted on Aggarwal’s Twitter account said that he succumbed to COVID-19 at 11.30 pm on May 17.
“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives,” the statement added.
Aggarwal was a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.
Since the pandemic started in early 2020, he had been regularly posting videos on social media to create awareness about COVID-19.