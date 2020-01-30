Dr Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for making 'inflammatory' remarks at anti-CAA protest in AMU

Uttar Pradesh-based paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, who was earlier jailed in connection with Gorakhpur's BRD hospital tragedy of 2017, was arrested in Mumbai on January 29 by UP Special Task Force, news agency ANI has reported.

Khan is accused of making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12, 2019.

According to the report, an FIR was registered against Khan on December 13, 2019, under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, Aligarh.

The FIR states that he addressed around 600 AMU students and made provocative comments.

The arrest was made a day before he was scheduled to be present at the ‘Mumbai Bagh’ protests, where more than 500 women and hundreds of men have been staging a sit-in at Nagpada in Mumbai since January 26 night. The sit-in is against the CAA the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Inspired by the ongoing women-led protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against the amended citizenship law, the protesters in Mumbai have now started calling the site of their stir as "Mumbai Bagh".