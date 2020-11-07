Dr Ajit Pradhan: Cardiac surgeon by day, music/poetry maven by evening

Never before have I had to plough through a dictionary in-between every sentence before it paused with a period. The dog-eared Merriam-Webster sat redundant, I was compelled to riffle through Urdu-Hindi dictionary. Because Urdu is his handpicked language of the heart. Essentially heart because Dr Ajit Pradhan is Bihar’s first cardiac surgeon with nearly 11,000 heart surgeries on his gloved hand spanning two decades across three continents.

In scrubs, he auscultates a lub and a dub of the heart. But ask him about the constant blood on his hands and he’d drop a couplet of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. This busy cardiac surgeon does not quantify blocked aorta and sutured hearts with clinical facts, instead he decodes them through Firaq Gorakhpuri and Kaleem Aziz’s poetry. There’s a nary a false note in his repeated ruba’i (quatrain) and bait (verse) - Dr Pradhan is a trained Hindustani Classical vocalist and was once deft with the sarod and tabla.

Dr Ajit Pradhan

As he cuts through a wrecked heart, Raga Gaud Sarang loops in the Operation Theatre of Jeevak Hospital (Patna) where he serves as the Chief Cardiac Surgeon and Managing Director. His bookshelf is crowded with treatises on music in Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, English - one of the oldest being Brhaddesi written by Sri Matanga Muni circa 6th century. In his house musical instruments lie languorously and by his pillow naps a Mir Taqi Mir anthology. On merry mornings he writes poetry; on doleful nights, he lets Raga Bageshri banish his agony.

Raga list adorning a wall during Patna Literature Festival organised by Navras School of Performing Arts

Often, music steps out of Dr Pradhan’s living room and walks into Navras School of Performing Arts that he founded in 2009. At Navras, music lessons are not imparted in the guru-shishya tradition; the objective is to preserve and popularise various facets of India’s performing arts, specially Hindustani Classical music. So far, Dr Pradhan has organised nearly 116 events/concerts including Patna Literature Festival, the first of its kind in Bihar, and the Festival of Literature on Music, the first such curated event in the country. Music did not fall silent during the ongoing pandemic. Since May 2020, every Sunday evening, Navras School of Performing Arts has held live virtual music sessions with reputed names picked from the catalogue.

A collage created by Dr Ajit Pradhan with books from his personal library

During the three Patna Literature Festivals, luminaries like Gulzar, Vikram Seth, Pavan Varma, Namita Gokhale, Anuja Chauhan, Anil Dharkar, Asghar Wajahat, Kalim Aziz, Wasim Barelvi graced the dais. The two-day Festival of Literature on Music dedicated to singer Kishori Amonkar included sessions on musicians, the Gharana as well as the Tawaif and Devdasi traditions. If the pandemic wanes, Dr Pradhan is planning the 4th Patna Literature Festival in early March and a Festival of Literature of Music in October 2021.

Navras School of Performing Arts has so far held 116 events/concerts including Patna Literature Festival, and Festival of Literature on Music

Writer Maya Angelou once talked of music as her refuge - she crawled into the space between notes and curled her back towards loneliness. For Dr Pradhan, music is more primordial; his childhood was constructed around it. In the living room of his ancestral home in Patna, every fortnight, his grandfather Brij Kumar Sahay, a poet, Urdu/Persian scholar, would organise a baithak (musical meet) and regale a not-yet-teenager Pradhan with stories about Ustad Faiyaz Khan and Begum Akhtar. His mother, Rama Pradhan, introduced him to chaiti (a light classical form of Hindustani classical music usually sung in praise of Lord Rama) that she had learnt from her guru Pandit Ramuji Mishra of Benaras Gharana.

“Music and Urdu are part of my DNA helix. Call it an innate attribute,” Dr Pradhan explains while narrating his musical journey of learning Hindustani Classical vocal from Pandit Binda Prasad Gaud and later sarod from Pandit Brij Narayan. After stints in the United Kingdom, the Philippines and Australia, he returned to India to set up Undivided Bihar’s first full-fledged cardiac centre in Patna. The longer he held the scalpel in hand, the less time he could muster for music. Reluctantly, sarod and tabla were forgotten on life’s sidewalk. Today, every Sunday he sits cross-legged with his guru Kishore Kumar Sinha to enhance his vocal skills.

For 9 months, a polyp silenced him. An unkind vocal cord polyp stole the voice that recited poetry and sang Raga Jaijaiwanti. For 9 months, the cardiac surgeon remained mute. Not a word was spoken until a surgery that subdued the polyp and restored his voice.

Half-way through the conversation with Dr Ajit Pradhan, I stopped skimming through the dictionary. I blanked out the need to understand every Urdu word that he uttered. It was no longer vital to know which poet wrote a particular verse. Somewhere between the raga and the ruba’i, all that mattered was the murmur of the heart. Not a lub and a dub of every heart. But the perpetual tenderness with which poetry and music crack the heart. A crack that no cardiac surgeon, not even one with 11,000 heart surgeries to his credit, can ever suture.

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.