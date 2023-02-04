English
    Live: LIVE: FM In Post-Budget Stakeholder Interaction In Mumbai
    DPIIT reviews progress made by social sector ministries in adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

    At the review meeting, the DPIIT emphasized on the significance of adopting the NMP and the transformative role it can play in integrated planning and synchronized implementation of infrastructure and social sector projects/schemes.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
    The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed the progress made by social sector ministries in the adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

    At the review meeting, the DPIIT emphasized on the significance of adopting the NMP and the transformative role it can play in integrated planning and synchronized implementation of infrastructure and social sector projects/schemes.

    The commerce and industry ministry said that "a whole of the government approach” is being adopted, for better decision-making, and planning of projects such as comprehensive mapping of schools, hospitals, services and public utilities.

    "Therefore, a need was felt for social sector ministries/departments to adopt PM GatiShakti NMP for the utilization of their assets, and holistic development across the country,” it said.