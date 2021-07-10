Doyen of Ayurveda Dr P K Warrier passes away after celebrating 100th birthday

Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier, a highly respected and trusted name in Ayurveda and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, passed away on July 10.

The doyen of Ayurveda breathed his last, five weeks after Arya Vaidya Sala celebrated his centenary birthday. Sources to PTI said Dr Warrier breathed his last around noon.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter saying, "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.".

He was a prominent physician and a visionary who popularised the classical and authentic Ayurveda treatment across the world.

Renowned Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakal, Kerala and the Ayurveda Medical college flourished and became synonymous with Ayurveda after Dr Warrier took over the reins of the institution, decades ago.

He tried to spread awareness about the holistic approach to the treatment of diseases through his work. His writings, speeches and research papers have been compiled under the title ‘Padamudrakal’

His book titled Smrithiparvam won the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award for the best autobiography in 2009. Its English translation titled The Canto of Memories was also hugely popular.

He was elected president of the All India Ayurvedic Congress twice. As chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Dr Warrier treated a long array of VVIPs in the country, including Presidents and Prime Ministers.

He also established a research laboratory in order to make medicinal preparations more accurate.

The lab would be used to identify medicinal plants and ascertain the chemical identity of their pharmaceutical constituents. Now, this facility has grown into the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research, a full-fledged research institution.

He was honoured with the Padma Shree in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.

However, it is interesting to note, that Dr Warrier initially abandoned Ayurveda studies under the tutelage of his uncle and founder of KAS Vaidyaratnam P S Warrier. He did so, as he was attracted to the freedom struggle during the Quit India movement.

Later on, though, Dr Warrier returned to studies after he realised that active politics was not his cup of tea. Soon after completion of his studies, he joined the KAS as a trustee at the age of 24.