Double whammy for power, water consumers in Uttarakhand

Shishir Prashant
Apr 01, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

The rise in tariffs has upset both, consumers and industry associations in the hill state. The latter has said they may move to other states like UP. That’s not all. Opposition parties have piled ridicule on the government for having lowered the price of liquor in the new excise policy.

In the new financial year 2023-24 (FY24), consumers in Uttarakhand will have to shell out more for electricity and water, thanks to the hefty rise in tariffs. The 11 percent rise in industrial tariffs (???) has also raised widespread resentment in the sector with leading business associations calling for an immediate rollback.

However, for booze lovers, there is some respite. In the new excise policy, the government has slashed the prices of liquor by Rs 100-300 per bottle in its bid to stop smuggling from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

These moves have invited severe criticism from the Opposition which has launched a stinging attack on the government.

Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC) has ordered a 9.64 percent overall rise in power tariffs for FY24, a move that would affect 24 lakh consumers in the hill state. The cost of electricity for both low tension (LT) and high tension (HT) industries has gone up by 11 per cent in the state from April 1. “The Commission has restricted the tariff hike to around 9.64 percent with respect to tariffs approved, as against the proposal of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) of tariff hike of about 16.96 percent and overall tariff hike proposed by all the utilities of about 28.57 percent,” UERC said in its order. Electricity rates were increased thrice last year. UPCL, in its petition before the UERC, stated that it was seeking a tariff increase of 16.96 percent in order to meet the cost of power purchase and other expenses.