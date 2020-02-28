Double punishment if AAP member guilty: Kejriwal on allegations against Tahir Hussain

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on February 27 that his party members or leaders, if found guilty of instigating or taking part in Delhi clashes, should be given double the punishment.

Kejriwal made was addressing a press conference detailing a slew of compensations for the victims of the violence witnessed in parts of northeast Delhi since February 23.

Kejriwal was replying to questions asked concerning the allegations against AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s involvement in Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma’s death during the ongoing clashes.

He said people inciting violence should be penalised regardless of their political allegiance. The Delhi CM told the media: “No one from any party should be spared if they are found guilty of inciting violence. Even if he is a part of my Cabinet, he deserves to be punished. If anyone from AAP is found guilty, they should get double the punishment.”

He also snapped at reporters and asked them to “stop politicising national issues”.

More than 35 people have already been declared dead in the clashes that gradually turned communal in nature. It started off as a clash between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstrators late last week, before spiraling into full-fledged mob violence.

Among the people who died in the clashes were Head Constable Ratan Lal and a 26-year-old IB employee Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain near his Jaffrabad residence after he was allegedly lynched by a mob.

His father accused the supporters of AAP municipal councilor Tahir Hussain for his son’s murder.