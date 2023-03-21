 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DoT seeks Rs 33,111 crore for BSNL AGR dues, expects PSU to become profitable by FY 2027

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

The DoT has informed the panel that BSNL will gradually improve and is expected to be profitable in the financial year 2026-27.

BSNL has set a target to generate Rs 17,161 crore revenue from operations in the current fiscal and Rs 21,908 crore in 2023-24.

The Department of Telecom has sought Rs 33,111 crore for payment of adjusted gross revenue dues of state-run BSNL which is likely to be made in the upcoming April-June quarter, according to a Parliamentary panel report.

In a submission to the Standing Committee of Communications and Information Technology, the Department of Telecom shared that against the proposal of Rs 39,725.07 crore for 2023-24, Rs 66,691.82 crore has been allocated to it in the budget.

"The increased amount is towards the payment of AGR Dues to BSNL, which is a part of its revival package. The Department had proposed an amount of Rs 33,111.00 crore for the AGR Dues. The payment will be made once BSNL claims the amount and is most likely to happen in the first quarter of FY 2023-24," the DoT informed in a written reply to the panel.

The Finance Ministry has allocated a total of Rs 1,08,153.25 crore under Budget Estimates for 2023-24 to the DoT comprising Rs 41,461.43 crore under revenue section and Rs 66,691.82 crore for capital section accounts.