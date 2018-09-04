DoT likely to seek applications for providing in-flight Internet in October

With in-flight connectivity, passengers would be able to make calls and browse the Internet during their flights in the Indian airspace.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in October is likely to invite applications from entities for providing in-flight Internet services, a senior government official said Tuesday.
Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said there was a long sitting with potential service providers, airlines and the DoT, following which a "certain road map" has been decided upon.
The matter would now be taken to the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary, he added.Speaking at a press conference here, the secretary said the DoT has identified in-flight connectivity as a separate, standalone service requiring licence from it. "They (DoT) will be inviting applications for the services licence in October," Choubey said.