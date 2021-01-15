DoT cuts revenue estimate from telecom sector to Rs 40,000 crore: Report

(Image: Pixabay)

The government expects to gain revenues of Rs 40,000 crore from the telecom sector, less than a third of the budget estimate of Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

The reasons for the significant cut in the estimate is due to the absence of 5G airwaves in next auctions and limited payments towards past adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, The Economic Times reported.

Since 5G spectrum will be absent during the auction in March 2021, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expecting companies to make maximum upfront payments of only around Rs 10,000 crore in FY20. This would lead to overall proceeds of around Rs 40,000 crore, the report said.

Also read: 2021 to ring in spectrum auctions, potential tariff hikes for telecom sector

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"The initial (revenue) estimates of Rs 1.3 lakh crore had taken a 5G spectrum auction and AGR dues into account," an official told The Economic Times.

"But it does not look like the telcos are paying anymore AGR dues till this fiscal gets over," the official added.

Payment of AGR-related dues by telecom companies is expected to be around Rs 1,000 crore, the report said.

Also read: COAI says telecom industry financially stressed; seeks govt support on key challenges

Telecom companies have been permitted to clear AGR dues as instalments over 10 years, starting from April 1, 2021.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have moved the Supreme Court seeking recalculation of AGR dues, citing arithmetical errors. The three companies have the largest amount of outstanding AGR payments.