App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT, aviation ministry to meet in 10 days on in-flight connectivity norms

"The discussions on the operational model will entail questions like who will be investing in infrastructure, who will be providing the services. There is no standard model...we will have to see what is suitable in the Indian context," Sundararajan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DoT and the civil aviation ministry officials will meet within 10 days to discuss "operational details" of in-flight connectivity, cleared recently by the Telecom Commission. The meeting - the date for which is yet to be finalised - will also be attended by telecom companies, airlines and in-flight connectivity providers, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters here.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a Communications Ministry conference to highlight the achievements of the government in the last four years.

"The discussions on the operational model will entail questions like who will be investing in infrastructure, who will be providing the services. There is no standard model...we will have to see what is suitable in the Indian context," Sundararajan said.

Telecom Commission - the highest policy making body of Department of Telecom (DoT) - on May 1 had cleared a proposal for allowing wider in-flight connectivity that is now available in most of the developed markets.

The decision will pave the way for travellers to use internet and voice services on mobile phone during flights in the Indian airspace.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #&B Ministry #Current Affairs #Department of Telecom (DoT) #India #Telecom Secretary

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.