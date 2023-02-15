 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DoT asks Trai to add stricter benchmark in telecom service quality norms

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

The move comes after DoT collected feedback from the public through an IVRS (interactive voice response system) call around call drop, quality of calls etc.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked sector regulator Trai to make quality of service norms stricter in order to curb call drops and improve call quality, an official source said.

"Quality of service is very important for customer satisfaction and protection of their interests. DoT has requested Trai for improvement in the present quality of service (QoS) through more stringent parameters," the source said.

The source said DoT also observed few key performance indicators while broadly studying global best practices on QoS.