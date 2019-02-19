App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT asks telcos to crack down on subscriber sending offensive messages

The DoT said licence conditions bar carriage of objectionable obscene, unauthorised or any other content, messages or communications in any form in the network.

The Department of Telecom has asked operators to crack down on subscribers sending offensive or obscene messages to people and set up a helpline to receive complaints against such customers.

The DoT issued the order in the wake of some TV journalists filing complaints against receipt of abusive messages on their cellphones from some mobile subscribers.

The DoT said licence conditions bar carriage of objectionable obscene, unauthorised or any other content, messages or communications in any form in the network.

"You are hereby directed to take immediate action against the customers/subscribers of your network for sending messages as it is also a violation of customer declaration in customer application form," the order marked to all telecom operators dated February 19 said.

Telecom operators have been asked to report compliance within 15 days.

The order also suggested that telecom operators may open a dedicated call centre or helpline for receiving complaints against customers sending offensive messages to people.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 07:56 pm

