Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Doorstep delivery of services: Delhi minister reviews preps ahead of launch

As per the plan, the Aam Aadmi Party government will provide a total of 100 services at the doorstep of citizens. The services will be provided for an extra fee of Rs 50.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With four days left for the roll out of the AAP government's ambitious project of doorstep delivery of public services, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with officers of all departments.

The residents of the national capital will get doorstep delivery of various government services, including driving licence, marriage certificate and ration cards from September 10.

In the first phase of the scheme, which will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next week, 40 services will be provided by the government.

"Doorstep delivery of services will bring governance to the doorstep of common man. Had a review meeting of officers of all departments today. First phase covering 40 services will be launched by Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal on 10th September," Gahlot tweeted.

As per the plan, the Aam Aadmi Party government will provide a total of 100 services at the doorstep of citizens. The services will be provided for an extra fee of Rs 50.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

