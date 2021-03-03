English
Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi

Addressing a webinar on implementation of the Union Budget provisions in the education sector, he said the new National Education Policy has encouraged the use of local language and now it is the responsibility of all academics and experts of every language to prepare the best content available in the country and the world in Indian languages.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a webinar on implementation of the Union Budget provisions in the education sector, he said the new National Education Policy has encouraged the use of local language and now it is the responsibility of all academics and experts of every language to prepare the best content available in the country and the world in Indian languages.

This is definitely possible in this era of technology, he asserted.

Modi said education, skill, research and innovation were the second biggest focus of budget after health.

"The Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability," he said.

Close

As a result of these efforts, India today is among the top three countries in terms of scientific publications, Modi said.

Limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, the prime minister said.

"With this thinking, doors of several sectors such as space, atomic energy, DRDO, agriculture, are being opened for our talented youth," Modi said.

To build a self-reliant India, confidence in the youth of the country is important, he said, asserting that confidence only comes when the youth has complete faith in their education and knowledge.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 3, 2021 11:38 am

