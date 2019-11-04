App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Door will remain 'wide open' for India to join RCEP, says Australian PM

Morrison and Trade Minister Simon Birmingham are in Bangkok to discuss the RCEP during the ASEAN summit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said the door will remain "wide open" for India to join the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) if it decides to do so, as the others were on board in finalising the deal without New Delhi.

Morrison and Trade Minister Simon Birmingham are in Bangkok to discuss the RCEP during the ASEAN summit.

The possible delay in firming up the RCEP during the three-day summit in the Thai capital has been attributed to India's "new demands" on market access, and tariff related issues.

Close

India has been forcefully raising the issue of market access as well as protected lists of goods mainly to shield its domestic market as there have been fears that the country may be flooded with cheap Chinese agricultural and industrial products once it signs the deal.

related news

"The door will always be open to India," Morrison was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

He also said that the deal would be bigger and better with India in it.

"It has always been our view, and the view of many who sit around the table, that this is a bigger and better deal with India in it," Morrison said.

"I think patience is the virtue in this," he added.

When finalised, the RCEP would become the world's largest free trade area, comprising half of the world population and will account for nearly 40 per cent of the global commerce and 35 per cent of the GDP.

The RCEP includes the 10 ASEAN states -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia -- along with China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The report said 15 member nations were closer to declare their pact without India and few details will be resolved early next year.

The deal will then be finalised later next year in Vietnam.

Trade minister Birmingham said, "We have to make sure that progress is realised amongst the 15 nations who are there without India. These make it easier for Australian businesses to do business through the region and that is what allows us to keep growing our exports."

He said the new, multilateral deal will deliver better results.

"There are real gains that Australia can get in terms of our services economy, financial services, areas of education, health sectors. We are very focused on how we can value-add to those existing agreement," Birmingham said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.