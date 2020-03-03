App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't waste time playing clown with social media accounts, deal with coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

On Tuesday, Modi said on Women's Day he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 3 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India, saying he should quit wasting India's time "playing the clown" with his social media accounts when India is facing an emergency. Gandhi's attack came after India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital.

"Dear @PMOIndia, Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Coronavirus challenge," Gandhi tweeted.

With the message of "Here's how it's done", Gandhi also tweeted a video of Singorean PM Lee Hsien Loong addressing Singaporeans on how to deal with coronavirus.

Gandhi's tweet also took a dig on PM Modi's tweet that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this Sunday.

On Tuesday, Modi said on Women's Day he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

Earlier, Gandhi said a "true leader" would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the potentially deadly virus on the country and its economy.

"There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy," Gandhi tweeted.

He also tagged his February 12 tweet in which he said the coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to "our people and our economy".

"My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical," he said.

India had reported three cases from Kerala, including two medical students from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus. They had self-reported on their return to the country and tested positive for the infection. They were discharged from hospitals last month following recovery.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

