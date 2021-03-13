Don’t vote for BJP, they have robbed the country: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait (Image: AFP)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who was in Kolkata on March 13, has said farmer leaders protesting against the three agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre would go to the assembly constituency of Nandigram to urge people to not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Nandigram, incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against Trinamool Congress turncoat and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.



West Bengal: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held a 'mahapanchayat' in Kolkata against 3 farm laws

"We're going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP. We'll appeal to them not to vote for BJP as they've robbed entire country," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/LYisIJbNv7 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

Tikait also told media on the sidelines of a ‘mahapanchayat’ organised in the poll-bound state that: “We are going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP (Minimum Support Price). We will appeal to them to not vote for the BJP as they have robbed the entire country.”Tikait has been credited with single-handedly reviving the farmers’ protest after the January 26 violence during the tractor rally in Delhi.