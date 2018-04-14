App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 14, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't use 'Dalit' for Scheduled Caste people in official documents: Govt

The Ministry of Social Justice cited a directive given by the Ministry of Home Affairs on February 10, 1982 which had sought the authorities to refrain from using the word 'Harijan' in official documents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has asked state and central government departments to avoid using the nomenclature 'Dalit' for all people belonging to Scheduled Castes in official dealings and transactions.

The Ministry of Social Justice referred to a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated February 10, 1982. The directive which was issued to all state governments and union territory (UT) administrations then, sought the authorities to not insert the word 'Harijan' in Scheduled Castes certificates, and only mention the caste to which the person belonged in order to confirm if it had been recognised as a Scheduled Caste under the presidential orders.

The letter written to all chief secretaries also mentioned a verdict passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 15 "that the central government/state governments and its functionaries would refrain from using the nomenclature 'Dalit' for the members belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as the same does not find mention in the Constitution of India or any statute".

"All the state governments/UT administrations are requested that for all official transactions, matters, dealings, certificates, etc., the constitutional term, 'Scheduled Caste' in English, and its appropriate translation in other national languages should alone be used for denoting the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes notified in the Presidential Orders issued under Article 341 of the Constitution of India," the directive issued on March 15 said.

tags #Current Affairs #Government of India #India #Scheduled Castes

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.