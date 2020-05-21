App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don't think quarantine is required for domestic fliers at this point, says Hardeep Singh Puri

In an order issued on May 21, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has said that operation of domestic flights can resume from May 25 onwards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Addressing a press conference on the calibrated opening up of the domestic flight services in India nearly two months after they were shut due to the coronavirus outbreak in India, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that quarantine for domestic flight passengers may not be required.

"Because you had long-haul (international) flights, there was a requirement prior to and later for quarantine. But since these (domestic) flights are short-haul, we don't think that quarantine is required at this point of time," Puri said while responding to a question on quarantining requirements for the domestic passengers.

In an order issued on May 21, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has said that operation of domestic flights can resume from May 25 onwards.

Earlier in the day, the government had released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that airlines need to follow.

The airlines shall make all arrangements so as to ensure that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 virus is minimised. Precautionary measures need to be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination.

The airlines shall ensure coordination among other service providers such as the airports, security agencies, ground handling agencies, etc.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Ministry of Civil Aviation

