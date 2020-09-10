Don't take coronavirus lightly; people need to wear face masks: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people not to take coronavirus lightly and follow the rule of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing till scientists develop a vaccine.

”I have certain expectations from you. That is to follow the rule of wearing a mask and Do Gaj ki Doori (a distance of two yards). "Be safe and remain healthy. Take care of senior citizens in the family. These things are important. Do not take coronavirus lightly,” Modi said.

Modi also said, till scientists develop a vaccine for COVID-19, "this social vaccine is the best way to save ourselves from coronavirus. This is the only solution.” Modi also said, till scientists develop a vaccine for COVID-19," "This is the only solution.”

He was addressing the national launch of Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and several other initiatives in Bihar via video conference.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Prime Minister also asked people not to spit in public places. The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India’s COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.