Don't share Aadhaar, OTP with fraudsters calling for COVID-19 vaccine, government alerts citizens

The government has asked senior citizens not to disclose personal details to those promising COVID-19 vaccines. The inoculation of the elderly is yet to begin.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

The government has alerted people not to reveal personal details such as Aadhaar and OTP to fraudsters calling senior citizens for COVID-19 vaccination.

PIB Fact Check handle tweeted, "Some #Fraudsters claiming to be from Drug Authority of India are calling senior citizens to confirm their Aadhaar and OTP for #COVID19Vaccine allocation. It is an act of miscreants. Never disclose OTP and personal details to such telecallers."

On January 16, India launched the world's biggest coronavirus vaccination drive, with frontline workers to be inoculated in the first phase. So far, more than The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 16 lakhs.

People will be allowed to self-register once the Co-WIN app is launched for everybody and the Centre has not yet disclosed when the vaccination of senior citizens will begin.

Documents like driving licence, PAN card, bank passbook, passport, pension document, MGNERGA job card, voter ID, official IDs of MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs, government-issued service ID card and health insurance smartcard issued by the Ministry of Labour will be required for self-registration on Co-WIN app.
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:17 am

