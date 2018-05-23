Don't rest until farmers get all benefits, says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today said the government machinery should not rest until distribution of passbooks and cheque books to all farmers is completed, under 'Rythu Bandhu', a crop investment support scheme. The process of land records rectification should also be completed, he said. The chief minister was speaking at a meet with ministers and government officials on the distribution of 'pattadar' (title-holder) passbooks and cheque books, an official press release here said.

All the eligible farmers should get the passbooks with updated entries, he said. Expressing unhappiness over some errors reported in the entries concerning land records, he said there was a possibility of mistakes happening when such a task is undertaken.

However, the officials should take up the task as a challenge and work efficiently, he said. It was all the more important to keep the land records updated as a new registration policy would come into effect from June 2 and a new farmers' insurance scheme was proposed to be introduced, the chief minister said.

The state govenment had launched the 'Rythu Bandhu' and 'Pattadar' early this month.