Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't put posters etc on my birthday: MP CM to Congress workers

Nath and his family will offers prayers at Guptkashi, some 47 kilometres before Kedarnath, the holiest shrine of Lord Shiva, in Uttarakhand, Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who will turn 73 on Monday, urged Congress workers and well-wishers not to put up congratulatory posters, banners and hoardings.

"Do not put up banners, posters, hoarding and other publicity stuff on my birthday - November 18. Party workers, organisations and the people should shun such publicity," Nath tweeted.

State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said Nath made the appeal to ensure cleanliness, adding that the CM was against wasteful expenditure.

Gupta said Congress will celebrate Nath's birthday by holding a blood donation camp, cutting a cake and distributing sweets.

First Published on Nov 17, 2019 01:11 pm

