Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't mislead people on Coronil: Maharashtra FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne warns Patanjali

The Food and Drugs Administration Minister said action will be taken with the help of the state's home department under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, if any false claims are made by producers of Coronil.

PTI
Image: Twitter/@PypAyurved
Image: Twitter/@PypAyurved

The Coronil drug manufactured by yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd does not cure COVID-19, Maharashtra FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne said on Friday and warned of action if the firm confuses the people of the state claiming otherwise.

The Food and Drugs Administration Minister said action will be taken with the help of the state's home department under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, if any false claims are made by producers of Coronil.

The coronavirus cannot be treated using the Coronil drug brought in by Patanjali. Action will be taken with the help of the home department under the act if Patanjali creates confusion among people or misleads the people claiming the drug cures coronavirus (COVID-19), an official statement quoted Shingne as saying.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Shingne noted that the Union AYUSH Ministry, too, has clarified that Patanjali can sell Coronil but only as an immunity booster.

The minister said the people were getting confused also due to the name of the drug corona + nil = Coronil and asked them to note that the medicine does not cure the disease.

The AYUSH Ministry had on Wednesday said Patanjali can sell Coronil but only as an immunity booster, days after the Haridwar-based FMCG company launched it as a "medicine" for COVID-19 only to later claim it is just a product to manage the deadly infection.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #AYUSH Ministry #Baba Ramdev #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Patanjali Ayruved #Rajendra Shingne

