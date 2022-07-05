Don't know if India is ready for one GST rate, says Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on July 5 that he is not sure if India is ready for one GST rate and suggested that it would be better if the country can first move the five percent, 12 percent, and 18 percent GST rates into two slabs. He, however, said that “even that will be complex and difficult”.

The Revenue Secretary then went on to say that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has withdrawn several exemptions at the 47th meeting, although a lot of exemptions still remain. He further said that the list of exemptions that remain needs to be pruned and a “lot of work needs to be done on that”.

Bajaj added: “Five years is a very short period to assess a structure as complex as GST. If we can smoothen the rough edges over the next two to three years, then we should have a system that is stable.”

He said: “We understand the industry's issue about petroleum products not being under GST. But this conversation needs to be had with states also. Give us some time. Maybe we could begin with a couple of items like ATF or gas. But give us some time.”

Speaking about rising GST collections, he said it has increased for several reasons, including higher inflation, higher growth, better compliance, and increased formalisation.

Notably, the Gross GST collections rose to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, the second-highest monthly total and a gain of 56 percent from a year earlier. Monthly GST collections, which had totalled Rs 1.41 lakh crore in May, have stayed above the 1.40 lakh crore level since March.

“We are now… showing that the GST revenues remain above 1.40 lakh crores,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event on five years of GST. "Rs 1.40 lakh crore seems to be the rough bottom line. We're not going below that; we're only collecting more than that."

A day ago, addressing industry leaders, Tarun Bajaj said the government intends to continue with the top GST slab of 28 percent for luxury and sin goods.