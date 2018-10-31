Don't have voter ID card? Here's how you can apply online

The election season has gripped the nation with five assembly polls lined up in the next two months. These will be followed by Lok Sabha elections, which is expected to be scheduled in the first half of 2019.

All the citizens who have attained the age of 18 years are eligible to cast their votes in the festival of democracy. For this, they need to have a voter ID card and their name should be present on the voter list.

The process to apply for the voter ID card is now relatively simple, unlike previously when applicants had to make several rounds of the election office. Now, they can easily apply it online.

The citizens who have shifted from one constituency to another can also apply to get their voter ID cards corrected.

Steps to apply for voter ID cards online:

> Go to the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP) and click on ‘Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC’. Alternatively, the applicant may directly go to the NVSP Form 6 page.

> Select language from the drop-down menu given at the top right of the page. Fill in all the details requested, including name, age, address, and others.

> Upload a scanned copy of your photograph along with an identity proof for age and address.

> Once the form is filled, double-check the details for ensuring accuracy and then click ‘Submit’ at the end of the page.

Once the application is submitted, the applicant will receive an e-mail containing details of the voter ID application status. It may take around 30 days for the application to be processed and for a voter ID to be issued.

How can NRIs apply for a voter ID card?

NRIs or Overseas Citizens of India can also apply for a voter ID online on the NVSP website.

Go to the website and click on ‘Apply online for registration of overseas voter’. Fill in the required details and click on ‘submit’.